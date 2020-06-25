PHOTOS: Heavy storms move through Baton Rouge area; multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued Thursday, June 25 as severe weather moved through the Baton Rouge area.
Damage has been reported throughout the area, including many downed trees and limbs. As of around 3:30 p.m., about 30,000 people in East Baton Rouge Parish were without power. At least another 4,000 with DEMCO were without power as well.
Click here for the DEMCO outage map. Click here for the Entergy outage map.
Wind gusts of up to almost 70 mph were recorded at Tiger Stadium and at the Metro Airport in Baton Rouge.
On Adams Avenue in Baton Rouge, a tree fell on a home, trapping a man inside for some time. WAFB’s Donovan Jackson will have an interview with the man this evening on 9News at 5.
