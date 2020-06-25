QB DeVon Tott leads Mandeville into promising 2020 season

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Two years under his belt as the starter for Mandeville, quarterback DeVon Tott has made quite the impression on teammates and his head coach.
“He’s grown, not just physically, but just as a kid. As a leader, we’ve asked him to do things that I haven’t asked any other quarterback ever to do. Fortunately for me, I’ve had a successful track record with quarterbacks, he’s the best one I’ve ever had,” said Mandeville head coach Hutch Gonzales.
Colleges are on notice, Tott possesses the potential to break out at the next level.
“Well they see a good frame. 6′3″, broad shoulders, he’s not slight, he’s thin. He has the ability to get bigger. Huge, arm, there’s not a throw on the field that he can’t make. He’s become very cerebral, a coach on the field. He sees the field really well. We allow him to check. He’s a guy out there, when you see Peyton Manning out there gesturing and making those calls at the line of scrimmage, that’s the kind of quarterback he is. We give him an option a lot of times, and he can make the right decision. He puts us in the right play. His ability to think on the field, and be a coach on the field is important. Especially since we don’t huddle, and most colleges don’t either,” said Gonzales.
Tott missed valuable recruiting time during the pandemic. So he made a combine tape for potential suitors.
“It’s still going good. I’ve been working out. I actually shot a video to send out to scouts yesterday,” said quarterback DeVon Tott.
Expectations will be sky-high for Tott and the Skippers in 2020. They return 18 senior starters, and last year’s team made the state quarterfinals.
