QB DeVon Tott leads Mandeville into promising 2020 season

“Well they see a good frame. 6′3″, broad shoulders, he’s not slight, he’s thin. He has the ability to get bigger. Huge, arm, there’s not a throw on the field that he can’t make. He’s become very cerebral, a coach on the field. He sees the field really well. We allow him to check. He’s a guy out there, when you see Peyton Manning out there gesturing and making those calls at the line of scrimmage, that’s the kind of quarterback he is. We give him an option a lot of times, and he can make the right decision. He puts us in the right play. His ability to think on the field, and be a coach on the field is important. Especially since we don’t huddle, and most colleges don’t either,” said Gonzales.