Ranking the Saints: #17 Marcus Williams

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Our #17 player is safety Marcus Williams. Williams has shown that he has the talent to be the ball-hawking safety the Saints drafted him to be when they took him in the second round of the 2017 draft.
In three years, he has ten interceptions, but on the flipside he’s been on the wrong end of some big plays mainly due to his struggles with tackling. That part of his game has been a liability. As he heads into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, Williams must improve ill-timed tackling issues while at the same time continue to make big plays in the passing game.
If he can, he could be in for a big payday when the season ends.
