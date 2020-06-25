Several Northshore Restaurants Blame Covid Spike for Temporary Closure

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Concerns about the recent Covid spike has a number of Northshore bars, restaurants and fitness clubs shutting down, at least for now. Some say they are having their employees tested, out of an abundance of caution.
After the largest single day spike in two months a number of North Shore restaurants have shut down including the chimes in both Covington and Baton Rouge.
Timothy Lewis was hoping to come in for meal but was turned away by the sign at the Covington restaurant.
“There’s a lot of things we’d like to do with the family that we can’t do,” said Lewis.
Over in Hammond, nearly a half dozen restaurant, bars and health clubs have also shut down.
“I don’t have a definitive number but we are getting calls from members asking what they should do and what the protocols are,” said Wendy Waren, with the Louisiana Restaurant Association.
Kirin’s Facebook page says an employee tested positive for Covid, while Hammond’s La Carretta says it will be closed until further notice to clean and sanitize.
“If you operate a bar or restaurant you’re gonna have to deal with absenteeism, staff members are gonna have to quarantine themselves or those have gotten sick Must protect from exposure,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, with the La. Dept of Health.
Cluster sites have been identified in Baton Rouge bars near LSU, but Dr. Kanter is not aware of any cluster sites in Hammond, near SLU, though he says college aged students are extremely vulnerable.
“They are, the largest increase in cases across the state in the last two weeks have been individuals ages 18 through 29,” said Kanter.
A source says employees have been advised to go get tested and if the majority come back clean They hope to reopen this popular establishment this weekend.
But a state health expert offers a warning about testing.
“You could’ve been exposed a day or two earlier and not have enough present to test positive until one or two days later after you test,” said Kanter.
The Louisiana Restaurant Association says it doesn’t believe it’s employees are any more vulnerable than anyone else, but they are urging operators to take full precautions.
“We need to be super diligent right now I’m more cognizant of sanitation and safety than ever,” said Waren.
The Louisiana Restaurant Association says it continues to work with state and federal officials to help restaurant owners navigate these tough times.
The LRA says there are a number of resources available to help assist struggling restaurants.One of them will be operated through the state treasurers office
And will offer $15,000 grants as early as next month.
