Shelby: Flood Watch in Effect

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire FOX 8 viewing area. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon, and due to heavy rainfall over the past several days, localized flooding is a threat. Drier air will build in on Friday along with the Saharan dust layer.
That will keep skies hazy all day. Only a stray shower or storm is possible. The hazy skies will linger into Saturday with just a few spotty storms. Next week is shaping up to be very typical early July weather with a daily, afternoon chance for showers and storms.
Highs will be around 90 with the heat index making it feel like 100 during the afternoon.
