State releases reopening guidelines for school districts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As school districts across the state plan for the next academic year, it’s important to note, every district could look different.
“70 school districts will have guidelines and resources; however, they all may look differently depending on their own needs,” said BESE president Sandy Holloway.
Ahead of Thursday’s Senate Committee hearing, the Louisiana Department of Education released certain guidelines for districts to follow.
“The document and the plan itself consists of guidelines which are considered basically what systems must do in order to meet the requirements from the LA Dept. of Health to open schools,” said State Superintendent, Dr. Cade Brumley.
“And these are minimum guidelines, also anticipated restrictions and safety measures for our school districts to follow,” Holloway said.
While no school district’s plan is finalized, the expectation is to have students return to school but in a safe manner.
“They are ready to start school, and we believe it will begin in August but what will it look like,” Holloway said.
In a New Orleans Public Schools survey, more than half of the parents who participated said they were open to a staggered schedule next year.
While in a Jefferson Parish survey parents and students said they want constant cleaning of buses and classrooms and a clear plan of what to expect in advance.
St. Bernard Parish School Superintendent Doris Voitier says she’s intending to have elementary school students back in classrooms while following the guidelines.
“One of the biggest challenges is going to be transportation and adhering to the guidelines with the number of students on each of our buses to get them to school,” Voitier said.
Meanwhile, Voitier says they’re still figuring out what will work best on the High School level.
“Possibly a more hybrid situation for our older students at the high school level and we’re working through all of those different scenarios as we speak,” Voitier said.
The Louisiana Department of Education says before the start of the next school year, each school district will be educated on the public health risks and how to deal with COVID 19 situations.
