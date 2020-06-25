State superintendent outlines safety guideline for reopening schools amid coronavirus pandemic

“The Department of Education and the Department of Health have different enforcement capabilities over different things as do other agencies within the state, we have never said nor have I said that we have the ability at the Department of Education to mandate any of these things, but, we do see it as our responsibility to work in conjunction with the Department of Health and with other medical professionals to provide systems with the best guidance that we can provide them. They will then have to make decisions on how do they put this into place,” Brumley said.