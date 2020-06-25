State superintendent outlines safety guideline for reopening schools amid coronavirus pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -State education and health officials outlined their recommendations for how schools should reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. That happened Thursday night during a Senate Committee meeting at the State Capitol.
State Superintendent Cade Brumley pointed out the Louisiana Department of Education can’t mandate mitigation measures like wearing masks. Instead, the department is strongly recommending guidelines for individual school districts to follow.
“We are not experts on this virus or the medical profession so we intend to continue having conversations with medical professionals and certainly the state’s Department of Health to put forth information relative to the virus itself,” Brumley said.
The Louisiana Department of Education and the state Health Department are recommending safety measures like limiting class size and school bus capacity, cleaning high touch surfaces before and after use as well as monitoring students for symptoms.
“As schools are doing the screenings, a temperature check is one thing, but, we’re also asking, those symptom checks, in terms of, have you had any chills, a cough, respiratory issues, asking those other questions as well will be critical, not just the temperature check, because we do know that’s not the only indicator,” said Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips.
Brumley says each school system will come up with individual plans for reopening. The State Department of Education will then review and approve those plans. But, questions remain regarding how mitigation measures will be enforced.
"We have adult senators who do not wear a mask, you know, we can tell them it's a good idea, we can coax them, we can give them stories, but, they don't because there is a belief system there that they don't need it, okay, you have parents who have that same belief system and I just don't know how you are going to overcome that, so, tell me first is it in your authority to overcome that," said Sen. Beth Mizell, R- Franklinton.
“The Department of Education and the Department of Health have different enforcement capabilities over different things as do other agencies within the state, we have never said nor have I said that we have the ability at the Department of Education to mandate any of these things, but, we do see it as our responsibility to work in conjunction with the Department of Health and with other medical professionals to provide systems with the best guidance that we can provide them. They will then have to make decisions on how do they put this into place,” Brumley said.
