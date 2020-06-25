STPSO: Two pit bulls attack 72-year-old owner in Mandeville area

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A 72-year-old woman was attacked by her two pit bulls on Thursday at her home near Mandeville.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at around 2: 15 p.m. in the 600 block of Chereuil Street.
After neighbors reported the attack, police arrived on the scene, where the attack was still happening.
After deputies showed up to the scene, the dogs stopped attacked the woman and began to attack the deputies.
Police report lethal force had to be used on both animals.
The second dog initially fled the home, however, after officers located the animal lethal force had to be used as well.
The woman was transported to the hospital. She is reported to be in critical, but stable condition.
The neighbor was also treated for a bite wound on the scene.
