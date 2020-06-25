Two Coast casinos make masks mandatory for guests, visitors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Biloxi casinos will now require guests as well as employees to wear masks on property.
The parent companies of Harrah’s and the Beau Rivage both announced on Wednesday that masks are now mandatory while inside the casino.
MGM Resorts International, the parent company to the Beau Rivage, said the new policy will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday for all guests and visitors who are on the property.
MGM Resorts released the following statement:
"As part of our work to continually update and evolve our health and safety policies, we are now requiring masks for all guests and visitors inside public spaces. This will apply to all MGM Resorts properties across the United States and will become effective by Friday. If a guest is in need of a mask, we will provide one. We hope that our guests will do their part to help the collective efforts to curtail the spread of the virus. Guests who do not wish to comply will be asked to leave the property.
It is clear that the coronavirus still presents a significant public health threat, and masks have proven to be one of the best ways to curtail the spread. We want guests and employees to feel comfortable that we are putting their health and safety first.”
Previously, MGM required all employees to wear masks, while guest and visitor mask requirements were based on local regulations. In Mississippi, masks have been optional and it’s been at the discretion of businesses whether or not to make them mandatory.
Harrah’s parent company Caesars Entertainment Corporation also announced a mandatory mask policy, which went into effect at noon on Wednesday.
The updated mask policy applies to all employees, vendors, contractors, guests and passersby in properties. Previously, all employees plus guests at table games were required to wear masks at Caesars properties.
“We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “As a result, we are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person,” he added.
Anyone at Harrah’s who refuses to wear a mask, after being asked, will be directed to leave the property.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.