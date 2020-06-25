WATCH LIVE 1 p.m.: NOPD holds a roundtable discussion on police reform

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will lead a roundtable discussion on police reform.
The two are set to talk about plans to move the department forward on this.
NOPD says when it comes to making police reforms, the department is ahead of the curve.
Ferguson says the department has already practiced the reforms called for in a national campaign called “8 Can’t Wait”. The campaign calls for the banning of chokeholds and strangleholds, prohibiting shooting at moving vehicles and requiring warnings before shooting.
It also calls for officers to hold each other accountable, exhausting all alternatives before shooting, de-escalation and requiring call use of force to be reported.
Ferguson previously said these reforms allow the department to better build relationships with the community.
“Because of these reforms, we have been able to establish a relationship with our community and having that relationship we have been able to have peaceful protests,” says Feguson. “Even when we had some incidents that may have arrived, we’re able to de-escalate them, so we are not having the issues you are seeing across the country.”
