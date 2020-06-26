Boil water advisory issued for St. Tammany Parish community

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the Cross Gates Community in St. Tammany Parish.
According to St. Tammany Utilities, a 10 inch water main near the intersection of Cross Gates Boulevard and Victoria Drive ruptured Friday morning. The rupture caused the water system to lose pressure prompting the boil water advisory.
Until the water is cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health, residents are asked to boil their water before consumption as a precaution.
