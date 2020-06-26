Jefferson Parish eyes recreational sports as coronavirus cases on the rise

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Like many other Friday night family traditions, COVID-19 delayed the baseball games.
This is the first game night for many of the teams, but it’s also the first night Cardella decided to bring the whole family to watch their little player. She says the family couldn’t be happier compared to the months of staying inside,
“Usually during the practice, just my husband and I came to keep it low-key and just to see how things were going, feeling out what the situation would be like before I brought them out… it’s just like a typical Friday night during the summer so that’s great,” Cardella said.
“Baseball is not something critical to our community, certainly is something we all love but if it’s not manage well and not managed properly,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said.
Bleachers are taped off, coaches try to enforce social distancing in the dugout, and masks are encouraged if possible. But Jefferson Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng says given the rising numbers if ball fields become the next parish hot spot, the potential for a canceled season is still a possibility.
“There was another child that was diagnosed with coronavirus on a team we notified the team… it’s difficult you have kids playing there in a dugout their clothes you have families that of course, I was in the sports world these are people you haven’t seen for a long time you want to socialize with them,” Lee Sheng said.
The players may still be figuring out the game, but parents say on the sidelines, they’re doing their best to keep everyone healthy and distanced.
“I’m close to other people at work than what I am right here, and you got to get the kids outside and get some energy going to burn it off,” Ted Rabito said.
If coronavirus cancels the rest of the season, however, parents say it’ll be something they and the players will have to resign too.
