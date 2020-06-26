Jefferson Parish leaders respond to recent surge in Covid-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says something different is brewing there.
“We can see that with the higher numbers on the dashboard at the Louisiana Department of Health, I see it anecdotally, I see it at our own testing sites, yesterday we reached capacity, yesterday the Alario Center was higher than it has been for a long time,” Lee Sheng said.
Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise statewide. Joseph Kanter, M.D., with the Louisiana Department of Health says the state’s progression into phase 2 has not gone well. “You don’t have to look very far to see what can happen. Houston is in big trouble right now, Arizona is about to exceed their hospital capacity, that’s where we were back in late March, early April, Florida, really concerning examples and we do not want to go back on that track,” Kanter said.
He adds there's been a dramatic rise in cases in young adults between the ages of 18 to 29.
"I will tell you we should expect in the coming weeks to see cases in the older age group increase because they're spreading from that younger age group and we should expect to see deaths go up as well; that's what this virus does and we lived through it 2 months ago," Kanter said.
Jefferson Parish Coroner, Gerry Cvitanovich, M.D., shares those concerns.
"I expected that when we reopened there would be an increase in cases, but, I will tell you, as a doctor, I am surprised and scared by how quickly it has accelerated in the last 5 to 7 days," said Cvitanovich.
To combat the problem, the parish established a new COVID compliance hotline. Leaders are asking neighbors to take action against businesses that are not adhering to mitigation measures by not spending money at them and also reporting them either on the parish website or by calling the new hotline at 504.736.6929. Inspectors will then visit those businesses.
"If you go into a place and that business is not doing the standards that we need in this community walk out and go somewhere else," said Lee Sheng. "Egregious offenders who just won't comply, who are just not with us, I will personally ask the Louisiana Fire Marshal to go out and cite them."
Local and state leaders are also imploring everyone to wear face coverings.
