Jefferson Parish leaders respond to recent surge in Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise statewide. Joseph Kanter, M.D., with the Louisiana Department of Health says the state’s progression into phase 2 has not gone well. “You don’t have to look very far to see what can happen. Houston is in big trouble right now, Arizona is about to exceed their hospital capacity, that’s where we were back in late March, early April, Florida, really concerning examples and we do not want to go back on that track,” Kanter said.