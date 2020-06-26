New life for Broadwater beach on the Mississippi Coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - If all goes as planned, one of the South’s most iconic resorts could return to Biloxi in three years.
A group of Mississippi and Florida developers have won early approval for a $1.2 billion plan to bring back the Broadwater beach.
The Cabins are gone but the stately oaks, which once framed one of the Gulf Coast’s great resorts, still stand tall.
“The Broadwater was built as a resort in the 1930s It escalated into amazing changes,” said Harrison County librarian, and historian Jane Shambra.
Built long before the interstate, the Broadwater beach resort was an instant success.
“People from Louisiana oh my goodness would come here for vacation,” Shambra said.
Many have fond memories of a 266-acre, rambling property that featured an iconic marina, a Hawaiian-inspired swimming pool, family cabins and a golf course, developed in large part by Joe and Dorothy Brown of New Orleans.
“The Broadwater beach was the signature and would attract New Orleans as a place to come,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew ‘Fofo’ Gilich.
The remnants of the old driveway for the Broadwater beach are still visible, the beginning of what promised to be a great weekend for 70 years but Katrina wiped it all out.
In its final years, ‘The President’ floating casino docked at the Broadwater marina, but in 2005, Katrina changed the Broadwater, and the gulf coast, dramatically.
“Here comes Katrina it pushed it Northwest over Highway 90 and into the property that was the hotel,” said Shambra, pointing to a picture of the wrecked casino, after the mega-storm.
Now, the change appears to be on the way. The Biloxi Council recently approved an agreement to redevelop the Broadwater into a $1.2 million resort, casino, and entertainment complex, complete with a 12,000 seat indoor concert atrium and a new golf course and teaching academy
“Things are gonna be exciting around here who knows what tomorrow will bring,” said Gilich.
The opulent plan for the waterfront property includes a 125,000 square-foot casino, which will be Biloxi’s ninth. the project will be partially funded by lucrative tax credits.
“The tourism rebate will help direct some of the sales tax would help them offset up to 30% of their capital investment,” said Gilich.
Though Mississippi has seen a COVID spike that has hurt casino revenues, Biloxi’s mayor says the region may be down but it’s not out.
“So we have a pandemic going on, but like Katrina, we’ll get over this storm,” Gilich said.
The new, 1200 room Broadwater beach resort is expected to bring 2500 jobs when it opens sometime in 2023.
Earlier this month, Dakia entertainment and Broadwater development signed a letter of intent to re-develop the Broadwater. Supporters say it could generate $100 million in annual non-gaming retail spending.
