New Orleans City Councilman Jason Williams charged in 11-count federal indictment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Councilmember-at-Large Jason Williams has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 11 counts including fraud and tax charges, according to a court document.
The grand jury accused Williams Friday of lying about his expenses over several years.
Nicole Burdett, an attorney who worked with Williams, was also named in the indictment.
The indictment accused the two of trying to reduce Williams’ tax liability to under $200,000 for at least five years. Williams is also accused of failing to report cash payments from clients.
Williams, 47, was elected to the council in 2014. He has been under federal investigation for two years. If convicted, the suspects could face at least five years in prison.
Williams said he planned to run against current District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro in the next election.
FOX 8 has reached out to Williams’ attorney for comment.
