PFF ranks Saints roster at No. 2 for upcoming season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - With countless amounts of advanced analytics out there, statistical NFL junkie fans love going over the numbers and projections when it comes to various teams and players across the league and then seeing how those projections turn out on the field.
Pro Football Focus (PFF), a website that focuses on a thorough analysis of the NFL, released its roster rankings list on Thursday, June 25. It ranks every team in the league for the 2020 season. The New Orleans Saints came in at second, right behind the Baltimore Ravens, which most recently added former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen to the team.
The grading system is a cumulative average of each individual player’s grade. On offense for the Saints, the highest-graded player is right tackle Ryan Ramzyck, with a 90.9 rating. On defense, it’s linebacker Demario Davis with a 90.4.
The breakdown shows the biggest strength for New Orleans is the Drew Brees-to-Michael Thomas connection, while it lists the biggest weakness as Andrus Peat at left guard.
Finally, the X-factor for New Orleans heading into the season is free-agent wide receiver addition Emmanuel Sanders.
