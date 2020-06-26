QB John Dade Wooton fired up for last ride with Holy Cross

“The thing I like about him, he’s not afraid to make the hard throw. He has some tremendous deep-ball accuracy. You look at him on film, I think that’s the most difficult task to teach is deep-ball accuracy, he has it. The thing I like about him too is he competes. He doesn’t ask for a quarter, he’s going to give you everything he has. I’m going to use Jaden’s line, I think people are sleeping on him,” said Tigers head coach Nick Saltaformaggio.