QB John Dade Wooton fired up for last ride with Holy Cross

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - John Dade Wooton enters his senior season at Holy Cross a two-year starter. He possesses the experience to succeed in his last run as QB1, now Wooton is just ready to take his leadership to the field.
“Can’t really put into words. Last year, try to make the most of it. Have the most fun I can, and do what’s best for the team. Getting to learn a new offense, since Coach LeCompte left. New stuff, kind of a college offense, more run, under center. I’ve never been under center before, so I’m excited for that,” said Holy Cross QB John Dade Wooton.
New offensive system, no problem for Wooton. Those around him know he can adjust to a new wrinkle.
“He can do everything. People sleep on him, think he can’t run, but he’s got wheels. He can throw the ball better than anyone I’ve ever seen, pinpoint accuracy,” said running back Jaden Handy.
“The thing I like about him, he’s not afraid to make the hard throw. He has some tremendous deep-ball accuracy. You look at him on film, I think that’s the most difficult task to teach is deep-ball accuracy, he has it. The thing I like about him too is he competes. He doesn’t ask for a quarter, he’s going to give you everything he has. I’m going to use Jaden’s line, I think people are sleeping on him,” said Tigers head coach Nick Saltaformaggio.
“I love throwing the ball. I’ll throw it anywhere you want. Don’t matter if you want to depend on my arm, depend ont he run game. Doesn’t bother me at all. I like making all the big throws,” said Wooton.
Wooton and the Holy Cross Tigers will be tested early in the 2020 season. They hit the road to face Division II state champion, St. Thomas More, in Week 1.
