Ranking the Saints: #16 David Onyemata

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At #16 on our countdown is one of the most underrated players on the Saints roster. But inside the organization, the Saints value defensive tackle David Onyemata very well. That’s why they rewarded him with a three-year $27million contract this offseason.
Drafted as a raw prospect out of Canada in 2016, Onyemata has developed into a force and has gotten better each and every year. He can play the run and rush the passer. 2019 was one of his best; he played in all 16 games and finished with three sacks and 32 tackles.
As he heads into his fifth season, the Saints are banking that their investment in him will pay off. They will once again count on Onyemata to be a disruptive player along their defensive line.
