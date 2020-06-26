REPORT: LSU LB Marcel Brooks enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore linebacker Marcel Brooks (No. 9) has put his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to reports.
247Sports reported multiple sources confirmed Brooks has entered the portal and can now be contacted by other college football teams. The report added sources also confirmed that Brooks had a conversation with LSU’s staff on Friday morning before making his decision to enter the portal.
Brooks played in 11 games last season but they were all in a backup role. He finished the year with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks. Brooks found a niche as a pass rusher off the edge on third down. He was credited with a solo sack against Florida and a half-sack against Texas A&M. Both games were at home.
Head coach Ed Orgeron had said Brooks was moving to an interior linebacker spot ahead of this upcoming season.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound former five-star recruit from Ft. Worth, Texas had chosen LSU over Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and more.
It’s important to note that while his name is in the portal, Brooks can choose to stay at LSU.
