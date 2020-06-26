Shelby: Dusty Haze & Spotty Storms

Saharan dust will stick around into the first part of the weekend. This will lead to hazy skies and slightly reduced air quality. Those who have pre-existing lung conditions should avoid prolonged time outdoors. Spotty storms are also possible with highs near 90.
The dusty skies should start to clear up on Sunday, and next week will be a typical early July weather pattern. Expect scattered afternoon storms each day. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index of around 100.
The tropics are quiet for the time being.
