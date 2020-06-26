Typical summer pattern all week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saharan dust is leaving the area and blue skies will return this weekend. There is a chance for a shower or storm each day. Otherwise look for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures around 90 and a heat index making it feel closer to 100 in the afternoon.
Next week is basically the same each day with a few showers and storms. The next change may come late next week when an area of low pressure could bring higher rain chances by the 4th of July weekend.
The tropics are quiet for now.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.