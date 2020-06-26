A wave of evictions and homelessness feared due to the pandemic

“The landlords have to give a 30-day notice. I’m very worried because now all of these people who are on Section 8 vouchers who were receiving some relief from the federal CARES Act that is going to expire, so that light at the end of the tunnel is a train coming fast for them,” said Badon. “We’re not advocating for evictions. I understand both sides, the landlords are saying there’s nothing to protect them, they’re at risk of losing their property.”