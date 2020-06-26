Zack: Dusty skies remain with spotty storms possible

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s a gloomy look out there on this Friday and for a welcomed change, it’s not because of the rain but rather the Saharan dust passing through the area.
Expect this gloomy sky to remain with us for much of the day holding our highs down into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain coverage for this afternoon will not be as widespread as we have seen all week long. About a 30% coverage of storms is expected.
This weekend we are reverting back to a more typical summer pattern with a mixture of heat, humidity and pop up storms. Now just because the rain coverage may be lower we still have to watch for heavy downpours and gusty winds which can always accompany our summertime storms. That thick haze parked over us should slowly dissipate by the second half of the weekend which may finally allow for some real sunshine to return.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.