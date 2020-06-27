LSP: Woman killed in Marrero car crash

By Nicole Mumphrey | June 27, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 2:14 PM

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) -A Marrero woman was killed in a car crash Friday night in Marrero.

Louisiana State Police say around 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a crash on LA 3134 (Leo Kerner/Lafitte Parkway) in Jefferson Parish. 

The crash has claimed the life of 61-year-old Vera Mae Adams of Barataria.

Troopers say the crash occurred as Adams was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon northbound on LA 3134 near Pelican Bay Blvd.  For reasons still under investigation, Adams’ vehicle traveled off the roadway and crash into a tree.

Adams was unrestrained at the time of the crash.  Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash.  Troopers are investigating if a medical event may have preceded this crash. 

