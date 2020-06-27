LSP: Woman killed in Marrero car crash

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) -A Marrero woman was killed in a car crash Friday night in Marrero.
Louisiana State Police say around 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a crash on LA 3134 (Leo Kerner/Lafitte Parkway) in Jefferson Parish.
The crash has claimed the life of 61-year-old Vera Mae Adams of Barataria.
Troopers say the crash occurred as Adams was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon northbound on LA 3134 near Pelican Bay Blvd. For reasons still under investigation, Adams’ vehicle traveled off the roadway and crash into a tree.
Adams was unrestrained at the time of the crash. Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash. Troopers are investigating if a medical event may have preceded this crash.
