465 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi, including 37 on the Coast

South Mississippi reported 37 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths on Saturday.

A total of 25,531 new cases and 1,035 deaths were reported June 27 in Mississippi (Source: MSDH)
By WLOX Staff | June 27, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT - Updated June 27 at 11:57 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Across the entire state, there were 465 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths reported Saturday.

Harrison County remains a hotspot for the six South Mississippi counties, reporting 170 new cases of the virus in the last five days. On Friday, 45 new cases were reported and 27 new cases on Saturday; Thursday saw a record 48 new cases just in Harrison County, moving it to the Mississippi county with the 9th highest number of cases in the state.

Here is how many new cases each of the six counties in South Mississippi reported on June 27: George County (5), Hancock County (1), Harrison County (27), Jackson County (2), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases #of LTC Deaths
George 66 3 1 0
Hancock 116 13 8 4
Harrison 634 7 18 2
Jackson 473 16 45 5
Pearl River 236 32 47 12
Stone 49 1 0 0

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of June 26, there have been a total of 25,531 cases investigated, which includes 163 probable cases. There have been 1,035 deaths investigated, including 17 probable deaths.

Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are rising, warns MSDH.

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Age Group through June 26, 2020
[ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: View a list of results for all Mississippi counties here]

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

COVID-19 Cases by Date of Illness Onset through June 26, 2020
Recoveries

State health officials estimate 17,242 Mississippians have now recovered from COVID-19 as of June 21, 2020. That total does not include cases still under investigation. MSDH updates the number of recoveries weekly.

COVID-19 Presumed Recovered Cases through June 21, 2020
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Hospitalizations

The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of June 25, there were 533 people hospitalized with confirmed infections in Mississippi. Of those, 90 patients are on ventilators and 153 are in ICU.

[ Interactive Chart: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations ]

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reported by MS Hospitals, 6/6/20-6/26/20
Weekly High Case and High Incidence Counties

The state is now ranking counties by weekly cases, and by incidence (cases proportional to population). All tables are updated weekly.

[ Full tables of counties ranked by weekly incidence and cases ]

COVID-19 High Case MS Counties Over 1 Week Period (June 15 - June 21, 2020)
Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age

Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. Most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in patients with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

COVID-19 Underlying Conditions in Deaths by Race/Ethnicity through June 26, 2020
Long-term Care Facilities

A total of 2,534 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of June 25. In all, 509 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”

COVID-19 LTCF and Non-LTCF Deaths by Date of Death through June 26, 2020
Testing

As of June 26, a total of 288,810 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 277,158 PCR tests and 11,652 antibody tests.

PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.

In all, MSDH labs have conducted 47,012 tests as of June 26, 2020. Of those, 4,081 have shown positive results.

Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.

[ LIST: COVID-19 testing sites now open across Mississippi ]

You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

