Summer doldrums are here

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A quiet weather week is expected with little day to day changes. Highs will reach the lower 90s and the heat index will hover around 100 during the afternoon hours. There will be a chance for a few spotty storms each day but widespread storminess is not expected.
Skies could turn a bit hazy again by midweek as more Saharan dust approaches the area but this dust layer is not near as intense as the one from last week.
Low pressure drops into the area just in time for the holiday weekend. Storm chances are increasing beginning on Friday and lasting into at least Saturday.
The tropics are quiet.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.