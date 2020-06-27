Take ‘Em Down NOLA leads hundreds through New Orleans for peaceful protest

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A local organization gathered peacefully today to make their demands clear amid protests against racial injustice throughout the country. Take ‘Em Down Nola protesters met in Lafayette Square to voice their demands.
According to a tweet from NOPD, 500 to 750 demonstrators marched with the group to Jackson Square,
They called for the immediate removal of the symbols of white supremacy throughout the city, which includes changing street names, park names and removing monuments
Their second demand calls for the city to listen to community input when it comes to replacing removed monuments and symbols. Their third demand that all symbols of white supremacy be removed immediately.
They say this includes everything related to racism, slave-owning, and genocidal symbols of exploitation and oppression.
The group's final demand is to abolish the police and flip the NYPD budget, prioritizing the people rather than the police and jails.
Organizers with Take 'Em Down NOLA started their cause five years ago. After the rally, the group marched peacefully to Jackson Square
