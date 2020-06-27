WATCH LIVE 11am: Steve Scalise, Jefferson Parish leaders to discuss announcement on Old Metairie train issue

METAIRIE La. (WVUE) -House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Louisiana State Senator Cameron Henry, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, Councilman Scott Walker, and Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken will hold a press conference to discuss the announcement on the Old Metairie train issue.
“I’m very happy to announce that we have reached an agreement with Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific railroads to move the crew exchange point out of residential areas and back to the I-10 rail bridge crossing near Metairie Cemetery, Scalise saod.” This agreement addresses the concerns I recently raised to the top executives at Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern regarding trains blocking intersections along multiple roadways in Jefferson Parish for hours at a time.
The agreement also addresses the safety concerns I brought to the railroads from the community, first responders, and local leaders. I want to thank Surface Transportation Board Chair, Ann Begeman, for her direct engagement with me to help get this safety issue resolved. I also want to thank Jefferson Parish Council Members Scott Walker and Jennifer Van Vrancken, and Senator Cameron Henry, for their involvement in helping me resolve this problem that will improve safety for thousands of families in Jefferson Parish.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.