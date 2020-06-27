Zack: Less rain, more heat this weekend

I’d say it’s a pretty copy and paste forecast not only for this weekend but through much of next week. There really isn’t any weather system out there to change from our typical daily heat, humidity with a few pop up storms. Highs may climb a bit through the week but overall we won’t get any hotter than 92 or 93. Maybe by the end of the week going into the 4th of July weekend a weak front could make it down to us leading to increasing rain chances. That’s still 6-7 days away though so lots can change between now and then.