Zack: Less rain, more heat this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s back to the typical summer weather across southern Louisiana as we transition to lower rain chances but more heat this weekend.
For your Saturday we will see a mixture of sun and clouds to go along with a chance for a few spotty storms. Rain coverage will only be in the 20-30% range today. Highs will climb into the low 90s but the high humidity will make 90 feel more like 100-105. Also note that any storm that does develop can still bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
That Saharan dust which plagued our skies with haze over the past several days is in the process of lifting out so some blue will return to our sky today. There does remain an Air Quality Alert for today as those sensitive breathing groups should take it easy when outdoors.
I’d say it’s a pretty copy and paste forecast not only for this weekend but through much of next week. There really isn’t any weather system out there to change from our typical daily heat, humidity with a few pop up storms. Highs may climb a bit through the week but overall we won’t get any hotter than 92 or 93. Maybe by the end of the week going into the 4th of July weekend a weak front could make it down to us leading to increasing rain chances. That’s still 6-7 days away though so lots can change between now and then.
All remains quiet in the tropics thanks the Saharan dust.
