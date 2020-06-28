Bridge City man killed in Terrytown crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Bridge City man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Terrytown Saturday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on LA 23 at Wall Boulevard.
69-year-old John Bonvillain, of Bridge City, died as a result of his injuries.
Louisiana State Police troopers say Bonvillain was traveling southbound on LA 23 in a 2017 Dodge Caravan near the intersection of Wall Boulevard. For reasons still under investigation, Bonvillain traveled off the roadway to the left and traveled through multiple parking lots before coming to a rest, according to police.
Bonvillain sustained fatal injuries in the crash despite wearing a seatbelt. Impairment is unknown on Bonvillain’s part and toxicology results are pending.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing. There is no further information immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.