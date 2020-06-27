Fall, entrapment, and strangulation hazards all reported for recalled strollers

(WAFB) - About 16,000 Costway brand strollers sold online between May of 2016 and December of 2019 fail to meet federal standards that protect infants from falling, becoming entrapped, or being strangled.
Costway is offering buyers a full refund including taxes and original shipping cost.
Contact Costway by calling 844-242-1885 to set that up.
Three models of double strollers are included in the recall.
Identify them using a tag on the stroller seat which reads:
MADE FOR GOPLUS CORP 11250 POPLAR AVE. FONTANA, CA 92337.
Those recalled strollers can also be identified using the information below:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.