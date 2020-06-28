Former LSU safety Eric Monroe transferring to Texas Tech

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After more than a week in the NCAA Transfer Portal, former LSU safety Eric Monroe has decided to transfer to Texas Tech.
Monroe tweeted Saturday, June 27 that he has committed to the Red Raiders.
Monroe was projected to see more playing time for the Tigers this upcoming season after injuries kept him sidelined.
RELATED: Eric Monroe transfers to Texas Tech
He redshirted in 2016 and then played in 29 games from 2017 through 2019.
He recorded 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defended.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.