Kenner police investigating shooting at non-permitted block party

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Acron Street.
At 4:35 PM Kenner Police received the first report of gunshots. The gunfire came from within the crowd at the block party, which was not authorized.
There have been no reports of any gunshot victims on scene or from area hospitals, however, one person arrived at a hospital to be treated after being injured from glass shards from sitting in their vehicle, which was hit by gunfire.
Police report there is a viral video of the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided here.
Kenner Police ask that anyone with any information about the gunfire is asked to call the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.
