La. Secretary of State puts coronavirus protection measures in place at polling locations

“If you’re a voter on parts of the north shore or in down in Grand Isle or Lafitte, you could have municipal election with the mayor or a city council on the ballot. The most prominent thing on most peoples ballots is sometimes a confusing one, where you have to choose between 111 candidates running for the state central committee. Those are the governing bodies of the Democratic and Republican parties. But that is really important if you’re party loyalist because the governance of the party is at risk. What’s not at risk if you’re party will support Joe Biden or Donald Trump.