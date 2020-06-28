NOPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in Mid-City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Mid-City early Sunday morning that left one dead and another injured.
The incident happened around 12:00 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue. According to police, one male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head, and another male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both victims were transported to the hospital by EMS. One victim died at the hospital and the other is in stable condition, according to NOPD.
No further information is immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-111.
