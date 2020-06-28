NOPD: Sacred valuables stolen from Uptown church over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at St. Francis Assisi Church, located in the 600 block of State Street.
The first incident occurred on Saturday, June 27. At around 3 p.m., the church discovered the Sacristy Room was entered and items were also missing from a safe.
According to the report, gold chalices, silver chalices, communion sets and more were stolen.
The report also stated that the church was opened for parishioners at around 9:30 a.m., however, the Sacristy Room was locked.
The second incident was investigated at around 9 a.m. on Sunday when officers discovered a burglary at the same church. Items missing include crosses and a cash donation box from the wall.
Detectives identified a potential suspect in the incident, who is a female. NOPD believes she called and visited the church before the incident.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Second District at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
