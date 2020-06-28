Searing summer heat all week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As the calendar flips to July the expected summer weather will go along with it. Most of the week will be dry with a few stray to spotty storms each day. Temperatures will be quite hot and reach the lower and middle 90s each day. The heat index will make it feel as hot as 105 degrees at times.
A change is coming by the end of the week as low pressure drops in from the north. This will bring back deeper Gulf moisture with more widespread showers and storms each day. Storm coverage will increase on Friday and continue through the holiday weekend.
The tropics are quiet with only a few weak waves over the Atlantic. Development is not expected in the near future.
