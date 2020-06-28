Zack: Typical summer heat, humidity with a spotty downpour possible

For your Sunday we will continue to lose the influence of that Saharan dust which should lead to a bit more sun as compared to the past several days. More sun means more heat at this time of year and our highs will respond nicely into the low 90s. Once you factor in the humidity which has been awful as of late it will be feeling more like 100-105 later this afternoon. There does remain that chance for a few spotty downpours as we go through the day.