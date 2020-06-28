Zack: Typical summer heat, humidity with a spotty downpour possible

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A copy and paste forecast is beginning to develop as we round out the weekend and get ready to start a new but shortened work week.
For your Sunday we will continue to lose the influence of that Saharan dust which should lead to a bit more sun as compared to the past several days. More sun means more heat at this time of year and our highs will respond nicely into the low 90s. Once you factor in the humidity which has been awful as of late it will be feeling more like 100-105 later this afternoon. There does remain that chance for a few spotty downpours as we go through the day.
A new work week doesn’t mean much change to the overall weather pattern. Daily storm chances remain around that 20-30% spotty coverage as each day will see highs in the low 90s with feels like topping out between 100-105.
If you are looking forward to the 4th of July holiday weekend already, do note that a weak front may try to influence our weather by then. This could spell a wet holiday weekend for the Gulf Coast which includes the beaches in Alabama and Florida. It’s something we will be watching closely this week.
All remains quiet in the tropics.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.