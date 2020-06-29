Biloxi City Hall closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi temporarily closed its city hall Monday morning after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. Crews are already working to sanitize the building, which city officials plan to reopen to the public Tuesday morning.
According to city officials, administration staff and city council members were notified of the positive test Monday morning and those who have come in contact with the employee are being testing or are self-monitoring for any symptoms.
"This is another example of how this virus spreads so quickly," Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich said. "We are taking all the necessary steps to make sure everyone is aware of this."
This employee is the first in city hall to test positive for COVID-19 and only the second city employee to receive a positive test since nearly one dozen firefighters tested positive in late March.
"I am proud of the precautions city employees have been taking," Mayor Gilich said. "With more than 600 employees, less than a dozen have contracted the virus. This shows that employees are taking this seriously."
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.