Boil water advisory issued for portions of Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil-water advisory for the Village De L’est, Willowbrook, and Alcee Fortier areas.
A map of the impacted areas can be viewed here: www.swbno.org/News/BoilWater
Out of an abundance of caution, SWBNO issued this advisory for those properties closest to the sites of identified low water pressure readings.
Customers in other areas of the city are not impacted.
If you experience little or no water pressure and live near the impacted zone, you are urged to take extra precautions when using your water.
A 12-inch diameter water main broke along Dwyer Road Monday likely leading to low water pressure in that area. Repairs are underway.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.
SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled.
