Extra hot this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It will remain quite hot for the rest of the week with some locations reaching the middle 90s. The heat index could get as high as 105 during the afternoon. Very little rain is expected through Thursday. Another layer of Saharan dust will also move over the area but this one will not be as noticeable. Regardless a thin haze to the sky will be seen.
By Friday low pressure will move in from the north and help to increase Gulf moisture. Storms will be likely to develop each day and throughout the the July 4th weekend. Temperatures will be closer to 90 with the rain and clouds around at times.
The tropics are quiet and no systems are threatening the Gulf of Mexico.
