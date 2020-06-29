Louisiana pro-life & pro-choice forces react to the Supreme court striking down the state’s abortion law

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a victory for Louisianans, especially Black and brown communities, who face overwhelming barriers to health care. For far too long, communities of color have carried the burden of systemic racism resulting in limited access to essential health care and poor health outcomes. The Court reaffirmed what we have known all along: It is unconstitutional to restrict abortion until it is inaccessible. When Louisiana politicians chose to defy precedent with the admitting privileges law, and put people’s health at risk, it was a blatant attempt to stamp out access to safe, legal abortion in an already limited landscape. Today we celebrate, but with a restored commitment to continue fighting for equitable access to essential health care. All people of Louisiana deserve the right to make private health care decisions without political interference.”