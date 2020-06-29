Nicondra: Summer Heat and Humidity For the Week Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We are wrapping up June and heading into July with some pretty typical if a bit warm weather. We’re right on the edge of the Bermuda high that typically parks just to our east allowing waves of energy and moisture to circulate around and bringing plenty of moisture to the region. We remain in a generally southern flow over the next several days with hot temps and high humidity. That means heat indices will regularly be in the triple digits with high temps in the low to middle 90s. Each day we could get a few of the typical afternoon storms. Thursday of wave of energy will push into the region ramping up our rain chances and giving an increased chance of some stronger storms.