Police in shootout, chase during Algiers investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police were involved in a shootout and chase on Saturday in Algiers.
Officers were called to a “shots fired” investigation around 4 a.m. in the 3800 blk. of Texas Dr.
When police arrived they heard several shots and were involved in an exchange of gunfire,
The officers requested permission to pursue the vehicle from their supervisor who gave authorization.
NOPD officers pursued the vehicle to Westwego where the driver eventually crashed and was taken into custody by Jefferson Parish Deputies. No officers or citizens were injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The incident remains under investigation by the NOPD Public Investigation Bureau.
