Ranking the Saints: #15 Sheldon Rankins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We stay at defensive tackle for our 15th ranked Saints player. Sheldon Rankins returns for the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. As a first round pick in 2016 a lot was expected of Rankins, but injuries have slowed him down from reaching his full potential.
In four seasons, Rankins has had three lower leg injuries and finished the 2018 postseason and 2019 season on injured reserve. With a clean bill of health, the hope is Rankins can become the elite, disruptive interior defensive lineman the Saints drafted him to be.
He’s certainly had plenty of big moments. Like in 2018 when he finished the year with eight sacks. Hopefully, Rankins is past the injury bug in 2020, so he can have a future in New Orleans beyond this season.
