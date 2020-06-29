Rummel LB Kolbe Fields wants back-to-back state titles

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Rummel's 2019 title team possessed nine senior starters on defense. One of those starters returning in 2020, is a vital one, linebacker Kolbe Fields.
“He’s definitely going to play a big part in it. The good thing for us is Kolbe made a lot of the defensive checks anyway last year. So we’re going to need him to do that again this year. He understands what we’re trying to do, and what this is all about, and what it takes to be successful. That goes a long way in showing the young guys,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.
Fields is excelling as a new-style linebacker. He can stop the run, or shut you down in coverage.
“When I practice, I practice to play like safety, other positions too so I can be versatile at the linebacker position. I run a 4.5. So I feel like I can check anybody at the position I play it,” said Kolbe Fields.
“I think that’s why he’s getting the attention he’s getting. The game is played lateral nowadays with all these spread offense’s. He’s a guy that can run side-to-side. That’s what people are looking for. He can play in the box, and out of the box. He runs well enough to do it. Physical enough to play inside the box,” said Monica.
Fields is currently committed to Oklahoma State, but says his recruitment is still open.
