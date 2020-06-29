Shelby: Hot, Humid, Stray Storm

Hot, humid, chance for rain. That’s the anthem of summer in southeast Louisiana! Highs will reach the low to mid 90s across the area. The heat index will make it feel as hot as 105 degrees at times. A couple of stray storms will pop-up each afternoon, but otherwise expect plenty of sun.
A change is coming by the end of the week as low pressure drops in from the north. This will bring back deeper Gulf moisture with more widespread showers and storms each day. Storm coverage will increase on Friday and continue through the holiday weekend.
The tropics are quiet with only a few weak waves over the Atlantic. Development is not expected in the near future.
