VIDEO: Woman carjacked near City Park, suspects on the loose

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was carjacked near City Park by three people and at least one of them had a gun.
Video was obtained by FOX 8 in the moments it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the 5700 blk. of Bancroft Dr.
Police said in an initial report that the victim was approached by two subjects who demanded the woman’s car. She begged them not to take it, but eventually complied.
The suspects drove the vehicle away.
If you have any information that might help New Orleans Police, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
