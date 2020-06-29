WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: Jefferson Parish officials give update on COVID-19 response

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng and other Jefferson Parish officials will hold a press conference to discuss the parish’s response to the COVID-19 virus.
The state has seen a large jump in cases recently after the state began Phase 2. Because of the reports, Governor John Bel Edwards decided to hold Louisiana in Phase 2 for an additional 28 days.
Sheng recently announced the start of a COVID-19 compliance hotline for residents who found business that were not in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
