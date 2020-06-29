Woman held captive, abused and threatened with death, Washington Parish sheriff says

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A woman tells Washington Parish sheriff’s deputies she was kidnapped and held against her will for several days while her captor allegedly abused her and threatened more violence.
On Saturday (June 27), deputies responded to a business in Bogalusa.
A clerk at the business had called 911 and reported a female had come into the business begging the clerk to call 911, stating that she was in danger from a man in the parking lot.
The woman and man left before police arrived, but the clerk was able to give a good description of the vehicle as well as the license plate number.
Deputies found the vehicle on Choctaw Rd. The driver, Clinton Kent Prescott, 50, a resident of North 11th Street in Kentwood, was arrested, but police say he resisted before being placed in handcuffs.
Prescott was transported to the Washington Parish Jail charged with aggravated kidnapping, resisting a police officer with force or violence and being a fugitive from Tangipahoa Parish where he is wanted for cruelty to the infirm. Prescott will remain in the Washington Parish Jail until he makes bond. At that time, he will be transferred to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail to face charges there.
According the victim, she was held against her will for several days by Prescott who physically abused her and threatened to kill her. On Saturday, he drove with the victim to Bogalusa and stopped at the business for her to use the restroom. That is when she ran inside and frantically asked the clerk to call 911 before Prescott could enter the building, officers said. When she exited the restroom, he was inside the business and forced her to get back into his vehicle.
After Prescott was placed in the rear of a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle, he cursed and yelled at his victim, threatening to get her when he was released from jail, officers said.
The victim was not injured during the arrest and allowed to leave with her friends.
“Welcome to the Washington Parish Jail, Mr. Prescott. This is exactly where you belong and we are pleased to be able to house you. I am so grateful Sgt. Dupre and Deputy Taylor were able to rescue your victim and I thank the business clerk who recognized the dangerous situation you created and promptly called 911,” Sheriff Randy Seal said in a statement.
