Woman held captive, abused and threatened with death, Washington Parish sheriff says

According the victim, she was held against her will for several days by Prescott who physically abused her and threatened to kill her. On Saturday, he drove with the victim to Bogalusa and stopped at the business for her to use the restroom. That is when she ran inside and frantically asked the clerk to call 911 before Prescott could enter the building, officers said. When she exited the restroom, he was inside the business and forced her to get back into his vehicle.